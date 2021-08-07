Third Covid wave: No reason for panic, assures minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No need to panic over the predictions that the third Covid wave will affect more children, as the State is prepared to tackle it if that is the case, assured Health Minister Ma Subramanian. “As per the Chief Minister’s instruction, special wards for Covid paediatric cases, with oxygen and ventilator support have been opened in all government hospitals,” he added.

The Minster was speaking to reporters at the Corona Hospital in King Institute, Guindy, after receiving `16 lakh worth materials, including masks and sanitizers, that were donated by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu to the hospital.

Around 60 per cent of those who succumbed to Covid had history of uncontrolled diabetes, obesity, and blood pressure variations. “Due to lockdown they didn’t have access to required drugs. So, Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme to provide medicines at your doorsteps. Every year, five lakh people die due to non communicable diseases. Through this new scheme, we aim to halve that number in the next two years,” the minister said.

The government plans to deliver medicines to atleast one crore people with diabetes and blood pressure variations by this year December under the scheme. “The service has already started in all 38 districts,” he added.