Five injured in fire at Kodambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men in a restaurant suffered burn injuries after a gas leak caused a minor fire in Vadapalani on Friday night. According to the police, Deepak, an employee from a fast food outlet at Bharatheeswarar colony on Kodambakkam Main road in Vadapalani, was making parottas outside the shop and lit the gas.

The cylinder exploded and the fire spread to the restaurant, said the police. Fire personnel from Ashok Nagar rushed to the spot and rescued Deepak, Jainul, Nagarajan, Pazhanipandi and Mandeep, and took them to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The police registered a case and further investigations are on.