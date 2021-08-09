Trains cancelled in suburban routes for engineering works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works at Vandalur yard for commissioning of electronic interlocking and visual display unit as part of laying of Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has cancelled suburban trains on Monday between 9.40 am and 1.40 pm.

Partial cancellation

The Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach Workmen Specials (WSs) leaving Chengalpattu at 9.40 am, 10.30 am, 11 am, 11.30 am, 12.20 pm and 1 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. The trains will run from Tambaram as per the scheduled departure of regular services, said a statement from the railways. Similarly, Gummidipundi-Chengalpattu WSs leaving Beach at 7.48 am, 9.02 am, 9.30 am, 10.10 am, 10.56 am, 11.50 am and 12.15 pm are cancelled between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. The trains will run up to Tambaram.

Full cancellation

Kancheepuram-Beach WS leaving Kancheepuram at 9.15 am and Chengalpattu-Beach WS leaving Chengalpattu at 1.50 pm are fully cancelled. In lieu of the cancelled WSs, one passenger special will be operated between Kancheepuram and Beach leaving Kancheepuram at 12 pm.

Rescheduling

Tirumalpur-Beach WS leaving Tirumalpur at 10.40 am is rescheduled to leave Tirumalpur at 12 pm (delayed by 80 minutes), added the statement.