After 10-day closure, market streets reopen in Chennai amid third COVID wave fears

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nine market areas that were shut down for a period of 10 days were reopened for the public on Monday.

The city corporation had closed commercial areas in the stretch from North Usman road until Mambalam railway station, Doveton junction in Purasawalkam until Brickkiln road, Jam Bazar Rathna Cafe junction until Bells road junction, Habibullah street, Fakir Sahib street in Triplicane, Pulipon Bazaar in Triplicane, NSC Bose road, Kuralagam to Mint street, Kalmandapam road and the area from water tank to Kamatchi Amma Koil road in Royapuram market and Aminjikarai police outpost to Pulla Avenue, from July 31.

These stretches were opened again on Monday, as scheduled. According to zonal level health officials, the aim was to slow the spread of Covid-19 from busy market areas such as T Nagar.

“This is not to control the spread within the said markets. People come here from all over the city, sometimes State, and possibly can catch the virus and spread it to different areas. In these 10 days, we were looking to slow the spread,” the official said.

Corporation’s Revenue Department officials on the field said that there were a few issues in the implementation of the 10-day closure.

“When we shut down Ranganathan street or NSC Bose road, for example, the shops in adjacent lanes and streets continue to do business. So the vendors on these roads that are to be closed, ask us why they should close their shops when another shop selling the same wares is allowed to do business a few metres away,” said an official.

“So, the next time, it would be better for implementation if entire areas are closed instead of specific streets,” the official added. Officials said that further decisions will be taken after analysis of the case numbers.

