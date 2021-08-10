Machete-wielding youth rob mobile store in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for four men who allegedly robbed a mobile showroom located a few metres from the Kelambakkam police station on Sunday night.According to the police, at around 8 pm on Sunday the employees were getting ready to close the shop and four youngsters entered the shop.

“There were three employees and the youngsters claimed that they wanted to purchase an expensive phone. While the staff were presenting them new models, one of them pulled a machete and held it on the throat of an employee,” said a police officer.

The suspect made one employee sit on the floor while the other two staff were ordered to pick out expensive mobile phones. After a few minutes, the miscreants bagged over 30 phones worth `6 lakh, said the police.Before leaving, the miscreants cornered all the staff and smashed their mobile phones and threatened the staff not to contact police. Kelambakkam police have registered a case and a probe is on.