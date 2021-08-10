STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stories of partition: From plates to postcards  

In her journey, Ragini has been exploring conflict as a point of departure, looking at geopolitical conflicts and how food has been affected by them.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I do what I do, to understand why we eat the way we do. Nothing we eat is accidental,” says Ragini of Third Culture Cooks, an initiative that hopes to decode and educate people about the ‘Whys’ of our eating habits, explore the history of flavours, food and its diversity.

In her journey, Ragini has been exploring conflict as a point of departure, looking at geopolitical conflicts and how food has been affected by them. “One of the conflicts I looked at was the Partition. My entire family too was displaced during the Partition and I know the stories from an intimate point of view. I knew there are dishes that my grandparents had in their childhood that they remember with fondness. So I always had the vision to bring to light how the Partition displaced ecosystems of politics, architecture, culture, art forms and food,” she says.

In August 2020, on the 73rd anniversary of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, Ragini interviewed a series of people, all of whom were either living in the aftermath of studying and writing about the Partition, under the title ‘Partition 73’, exploring the impact of the event. This year, as a tribute to the people she interviewed — those who were displaced during Partition and their stories — Ragini has come up with a set of 16 illustrated recipe postcards, titled Postcards from Partition.

“I prepared a dish every day last year, to introduce and represent the speaker. And many had asked me for those recipes. So each of the postcards will feature an image of the dish prepared last year and the detailed recipe,” she shares. The postcards, illustrated by artist Atashi (Instagram @atashidraws) include recipes of dishes ranging from Ragini’s grandmother’s gud walnut cake, baingan raita, caramel custard, mirch ka saalan to chicken curry, all with a story to tell.

The cards will also have a QR code for the recording of the interviews from Partition 73. “Each illustration and recipe represents each interview. It’s a wonderful way to memorialise the moment when all of us came together to share stories of family and food,” she says.The postcards are available and can be purchased in a digital format and those who buy them will be entered into a draw to win a printed set of the cards, which will be mailed to the winner. “As part of the postcard initiative, 50 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Kalap Trust, an NGO working in the Tons Valley in Uttarakhand,” she concludes.

The set of cards are priced at Rs 800. For details, visit Instagram page @Thirdculturecooks or www.thirdculturecooks.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp