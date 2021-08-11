14 sovereigns of gold recovered, three women held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three women were arrested for allegedly targeting and stealing gold chains from senior citizens in MTC buses and bus stands in northern parts of the city.

The arrested persons are Shanti (35), Chinnathayi (30), and Gowri (40), all of them natives of Kovilpatti.

Police sources said that the action was taken based on several complaints of thefts of gold chains in various parts of North Chennai.

A special team was formed and CCTV footage from various locations was sifted through. The efforts led the police to zero in on three suspects and arrest them. Investigation revealed that the trio particularly targeted senior citizens during boarding or alighting buses, police sources said.

Around 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery was recovered from the suspects. The three were remanded in judicial custody, police said. A probe is on.