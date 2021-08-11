STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

20K knee replacement surgeries performed under CMCHIS

As many as 20,165 total knee replacements were conducted under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme between 2017 and 2021.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 20,165 total knee replacements were conducted under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme between 2017 and 2021.

As per data of the State Health Department, 1,420 of these surgeries were done in government hospitals, and 18,745 were done in private hospitals, free of cost. Officials said about 25 per cent of the surgeries were done during the pandemic.

Further, the data highlights only about 18 of these surgeries (0.089 per cent) had complications that include implant failure and death. This means 99 per cent of the surgeries were successful. About 27 people required a reversion knee replacement surgery.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said that the National Health Mission is providing support to the State to supplement efforts for setting up facilities for surgeries, as per norms and upgradation of existing facilities to bridge infrastructure and human resource gaps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
knee replacement
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp