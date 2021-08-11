CBI arrests nine in bank fraud case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested nine persons in connection with a bank fraud. The agency had registered a case in July last year based on a complaint from Indian Bank, Chennai, on allegations of fraud, forgery, impersonation with the intention to cheat the bank to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Searches were conducted at 22 locations including at Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil.
