STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Commerce still a favourite for undergraduate studies

Science subjects seem to have few takers as more and more students opt for commerce stream for undergraduate studies.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Students and parents wait to get applications | Martin Louis

Students and parents wait to get applications | Martin Louis

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Science subjects seem to have few takers as more and more students opt for commerce stream for undergraduate studies. Despite a significant rise in the number of top scorers in the science stream in Class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu, there has been no uptick in the demand for science subjects. Like previous years, this time too Bachelor in Commerce (BCom) is the most sought-after course.

At least 30,600 students scored above 90 per cent in the science stream this year, as compared to 1,867 last year. Colleges were expecting that the high number of top scorers in the science stream would boost the demand for science courses at the undergraduate level. But, trends suggest that commerce and computer science remain the favourites.

“The demand for science subjects is similar to last year. No major hike this time,” said S Kothai, principal, Ethiraj College for Women. BCom was the most sought-after course at the college, followed by mathematics.

Loyola College principal Thomas Amirtham said they too are witnessing a surge in the number of applications for commerce and computer science courses. “There is also a huge demand for visual communication. In the arts stream, the sociology course is in demand as it helps students prepare for the civil services and other competitive examinations,” he said.

However, things are different at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. “Usually, students selected for BSc computer science and data science courses opt to study engineering, so we had to repeat the admission process previously. This time, we decided to interact with the students and check their interest in the subject. Most of them said they prefer computer science and data science instead of engineering,” said the institute’s principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

Commerce is the most sought after course at Guru Nanak College too. “After commerce, BA in defence and strategic studies is the most sought course among applicants,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of the college. Academicians have attributed the high demand for commerce to the rising awareness among students about different career options available in the stream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
undergraduate commerce
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp