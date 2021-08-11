Commerce still a favourite for undergraduate studies

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Science subjects seem to have few takers as more and more students opt for commerce stream for undergraduate studies. Despite a significant rise in the number of top scorers in the science stream in Class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu, there has been no uptick in the demand for science subjects. Like previous years, this time too Bachelor in Commerce (BCom) is the most sought-after course.

At least 30,600 students scored above 90 per cent in the science stream this year, as compared to 1,867 last year. Colleges were expecting that the high number of top scorers in the science stream would boost the demand for science courses at the undergraduate level. But, trends suggest that commerce and computer science remain the favourites.

“The demand for science subjects is similar to last year. No major hike this time,” said S Kothai, principal, Ethiraj College for Women. BCom was the most sought-after course at the college, followed by mathematics.

Loyola College principal Thomas Amirtham said they too are witnessing a surge in the number of applications for commerce and computer science courses. “There is also a huge demand for visual communication. In the arts stream, the sociology course is in demand as it helps students prepare for the civil services and other competitive examinations,” he said.

However, things are different at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. “Usually, students selected for BSc computer science and data science courses opt to study engineering, so we had to repeat the admission process previously. This time, we decided to interact with the students and check their interest in the subject. Most of them said they prefer computer science and data science instead of engineering,” said the institute’s principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

Commerce is the most sought after course at Guru Nanak College too. “After commerce, BA in defence and strategic studies is the most sought course among applicants,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of the college. Academicians have attributed the high demand for commerce to the rising awareness among students about different career options available in the stream.