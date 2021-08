By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fast food outlet staff who sustained 90 per cent burns in a fire mishap in Vadapalani succumbed at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital Tuesday. Five men were injured after a gas leak caused a fire in the outlet on Friday night.

On Friday night, Deepak, the victim, who was making parottas outside the shop, lit the gas cylinder. The cylinder exploded and the fire spread inside the restaurant, said the police.