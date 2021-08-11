‘Increase government college seats’

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 3,01,314 applications were received for admission into the Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges (TNGASA), which concluded on Tuesday, said Higher Education department officials. This year, almost 2.3 lakh students have paid the fee, while last year, around 2 lakh students paid and participated in the admission process, officials added.

Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan expressed pleasure over the rising popularity of government colleges. “There has been a good increase in TNGASA applications which is good,” said Karthikeyan. However, there are only 1.06 lakh seats available in 143 State government arts and science colleges.

Academicians are worried due to the unavailability of seats in colleges as many students hail from poor families in the rural belt of the State. Woman students, especially, might be forced to drop out.

“Every day I receive calls from girls who fear that if they don’t get admitted into government colleges, they can’t pursue further studies. The pandemic has affected all and yet parents will spend on the boys’ education, but will neglect their daughter’s education,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, education consultant.

He urged the government to take measures to increase the number of seats in the government colleges, especially for girls. “Additionally, the infrastructure of the government colleges like teachers’ shortage should be addressed on a priority basis,” said Gandhi.

As Class 12 results are almost 100 per cent, there has been a rise in the number of applications and students are also worried. “There are only 1.06 lakh seats while there are over 3 lakh applicants. The competition is tough. I want to study in a government college as the financial burden will be less,” said Sneha, whose mother works as a nurse.

Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani said that every year the government increases the number of seats in colleges by 20 per cent, but it hasn’t yet been done this year.

Karthikeyan told TNIE, “We will increase the number of seats this year after one or two rounds of admissions.”

Only 1.06L seats available

