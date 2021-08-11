STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man undergoes third kidney transplant

The doctor said the patient now has five kidneys in his body. His kidneys earlier failed due to uncontrolled hypertension.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man underwent a record third kidney transplant at Madras Medical Mission Hospital recently. According to doctors, after his native kidneys failed, the man underwent a transplant years ago, but that also failed. So, he went for another transplant, which also failed.

“He came to Madras Medical Mission with four kidneys and the fifth kidney was transplanted. Because of no space to transplant the new kidney, his abdomen was opened and the new one was kept near the intestine. This is called uncontrolled transperitoneal approach,” said Dr S Saravanan, Director, Institute of Kidney Diseases, Urology and Organ Transplantation, Madras Medical Mission Hospital.

The doctor said the patient now has five kidneys in his body. His kidneys earlier failed due to uncontrolled hypertension. The reason for not removing the old kidneys was because the patient could bleed and require blood transfusion, This could lead to the production of antibodies that could cause rejection of the new kidney, Dr Saravanan added.

The transplant was performed on July 10 and the patient was discharged and has undergone the first set of postoperative check-ups and continues to recover. “The transperitoneal approach, through the gut, surgery rarely performed. This is an uncommon surgery that I am yet to see a paper published in India on this,” Dr Saravanan added.

The patient also diagnosed with coronary artery disease and underwent a triple bypass surgery, three months earlier at MMM, a release said.

