Three men abduct man who abused their female friend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on charges of kidnapping another man, who allegedly passed obscene remarks at their female friend near Neelankarai beach on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident happened around 8 pm at Bharathi Avenue near the beach on Sunday.

Police said that three youth, all hailing from Pammal, visited the beach with a female friend. At the beach, two men passed obscene remarks at the girl and pulled her shawl.

“Infuriated, the trio attacked them. While one of them managed to flee, they managed to get hold of the other and thrashed him. Later, they made him board their car. After dropping the female friend at her house they brought him back to Neelankarai to trace the other person,” said a senior police officer.

However, when their car was stopped for vehicle check at Thoraipakkam, the alleged accused shouted that he was being kidnapped. Police secured all of them and took them to Neelankarai police station for an inquiry.

After hearing complaints of each side, separate cases registered. The other accused was also picked up from his house and both were booked and remanded in judicial custody. The trio was booked under Sections 294(b) (foul language), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506(2)(criminal intimidation) and remanded on Monday.