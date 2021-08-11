Upkeep work: Train schedules changed

CHENNAI: Southern Railways made changes in operation of trains to take up maintenance work at Tambaram in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section. Train no. 02606, Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express Special leaving Karaikudi at 5 am on August 11, 18 and 25, September 1, 8 and 15 is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Egmore. Schedule of Train numbers 02635, and 04071 have also been changed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Social media accounts from neighbouring countries active to malign Pakistan: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Covid third wave threat: Odisha to conduct RT-PCR test of children coming to hospitals
WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Sholay's 'Dosti' song
One arrested in connection with Shillong bomb blast
Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation: PM Narendra Modi
Bajrang Punia's focus calmed down coach Shako ahead of bronze bout during Tokyo Olymppics 2020