Upkeep work: Train schedules changed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railways made changes in operation of trains to take up maintenance work at Tambaram in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section. Train no. 02606, Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express Special leaving Karaikudi at 5 am on August 11, 18 and 25, September 1, 8 and 15 is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Egmore. Schedule of Train numbers 02635, and 04071 have also been changed.