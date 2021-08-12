26 years of excellence in quality eye care

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since its inception in 1995, Rajan Eye Care Hospital has been at the forefront of making quality eye care available, accessible and affordable to all. The hospital offers treatment for cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors (short sight, long sight and astigmatism) cornea and retina disorders and more. Rajan Eye Care offers specialised departments for cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK – refractive surgery, ophthalmic plastic surgery, paediatric ophthalmology, neuro ophthalmology and much more.

For younger patients with refractive errors, Rajan Lasik Pavilion, offers treatment using the sophisticated FEMTO Second Wavelight Allegretto LASIK Laser. Treatment to achieve super vision. The Hospital has also successfully undertaken Robotic cataract surgery since 2018 and welcomes patients from across India, Gulf, Singapore, Malaysia and Singapore. The five vision centres and four branches of Rajan Eye Hospital across Chennai are committed to offer cutting-edge technology while serving the community in association with over 1,000 donors.As the hospital celebrates its silver jubilee this year, the team led by doctor couple Dr Mohan Rajan and Dr Sujatha Mohan, takes pride in having spearheaded numerous community eye care projects.

Milestones of service

Rajan Eye Care Hospital has actively contributed towards creating a blind-free India, since 2005. “Under Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, we work in rural areas across seven districts in Tamil Nadu and two districts in Andhra Pradesh. We have screened over two million patients for free, undertaken 1.5 lakh free cataract surgeries and provided five lakh free medicines and spectacles. Over 1,000 villages have been made ‘blind free’ through this initiative,” says Dr Mohan Rajan.

The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank undertakes 3,000 free corneal transplant surgeries. Through VISDA (Vision For The Differently Abled), 2.5 lakh people with disabilities across Tamil Nadu have been given privilege cards. Slum VIPRO (Slum Vision Project) offers comprehensive eye care to slum dwellers across 100 slums in and around Chennai. REEP (Refractive Errors Education & Prevention Project) ensures free screening for four lakh school children from government and municipal schools in and around Chennai.

CORNEA (Children Of Rural India Need Eye Care Accessibility) also focuses on eye disorders among rural children. ROTA ROPP (Rotary Retinopathy Of Prematurity) a project with Rotary International has ensured ROP screening and treatment for over 3,000 low birth weight nd premature babies. The Tribal Vision Project offers free total eye care to over 1,000 tribals in Yelagiri, Yercaud, Pulicat etc. The Covid Slum Relief Project — CSR, benefits 35,000 families in the last seven months. ROPES (Rotary Paediatric Eye Surgery Project) provides free complex eye surgeries for poor children.