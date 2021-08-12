33-year-old man immolates self near mall at Amijikarai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man allegedly immolated himself near a mall at Amijikarai on Tuesday night, police sources said, adding that the man succumbed to burn injuries at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Police identified the man as Prabhakaran, a resident of Choolaimedu. Sources said that the man poured petrol and set himself on fire on Kannappan Street, near a mall. Referring to preliminary investigation, police sources said that the man was under the influence of alcohol while committing the act. Passersby rushed to his rescue and sent him to the government hospital. However, he died on Wednesday morning. Aminjikarai police have registered a case. (Get rid of suicidal thoughts. Seek support, call Sneha Foundation — 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline — 02225521111, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).