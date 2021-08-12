A grim tale of loneliness in a foreign land

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The summer of 2021 brought with it a series of unfortunate events starting with the second wave of the pandemic. Lack of proper medical facilities, loss of lakhs of lives, vaccine shortage... Every news portal, social media, WhatsApp chtas and even conversations at home revolved around if we are ever going to live without the fear of this virus. At a time like this, there are but a few things that help you tide over. For me, it was books — fiction and non-fiction — detailing a world where there was an end in sight to all the mayhem, unlike what our species has been suffering.

Sabin Iqbal’s Shamal Days’ synopsis seemed to offer that promise. So I set foot in the Arab world of the past through the words and wisdom of someone who has lived and breathed the life and vistas it has to offer. Besides, it is a story set in the Middle East of the 90s with a context too close to home — a newsroom, where editors, reporters, copy editors and photographers worked in the backdrop of the rising unrest in a fictional country ruled by a Sheikh. Exactly our life since March 2020. But a few pages into the book and every paragraph was loaded with despair and melancholy.

The 305-page novel details the life of Abbas’ journey from being a reluctant proofreader to the editor of Gulf Mirror. Abbas is, simply put, a sad man whose life has no glimmer of joy, who only thinks of how the tragic and uneventful incidents shaped his present, who leads a monotonous, lonely life starting his everyday routine with news and ending it with a copious amount of alcohol.Shamal winds are common in the Gulf countries and this Arabic word roughly translates to ‘winds of bad omen’. Was this a deliberate attempt by the author to name the book so? I will never know because ploughing through even the first 50 pages was sapping.

Shamal Days begins with Abbas’ present. And soon you are taken to his younger days and how his life shapes up. The story seems to be missing from the first chapter. There is no investment in the character arc. It’s one thing to write about tragedy but like author and writing instructor David Corbett says, characters must reach the juncture between the pain of life vs the promise of life.

Abbas doesn’t seem to have reached that crossroads at all. Don’t we all have difficult choices to make, don’t we have conflicts — both internal and external — where our stakes are high? Don’t we then make that decision which is either sweet or bittersweet? Abbas’ life had none of these, making it difficult to comprehend his journey. I could not befriend the book and had to end the relationship after 75-odd pages. That’s also partly because the author takes a detour from Abbas’ life to introduce us to multiple characters — some who have a role to play, and many who hold no significance. For instance, as a young proofreader Abbas does something heroic in the newsroom that saves the Gulf Mirror. To know his deed, the reader has to wait for 20-25 pages, get introduced to everyone in the newsroom, their political stance and their past.

Iqbal takes long breaks from the narrative when we see the fictitious Gulf country from Abbas’ point of view — the city, its people and their struggles. These digressions and multiple plots render it difficult to keep track of the story. I am eager to know Abbas’ relationship with Ratnam and Bhaskar Reddy — two pivotal characters to the story as I understand from the prologue — but before I got to that I’d have to encounter several others in Abbas’ world. Am I ready for it? Not yet.

Book: Shamal Days

Pages: 305

Price: Rs 399

Publisher: HarperCollins India