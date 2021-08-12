STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A grim tale of loneliness in a foreign land

The summer of 2021 brought with it a series of unfortunate events starting with the second wave of the pandemic.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The summer of 2021 brought with it a series of unfortunate events starting with the second wave of the pandemic. Lack of proper medical facilities, loss of lakhs of lives, vaccine shortage... Every news portal, social media, WhatsApp chtas and even conversations at home revolved around if we are ever going to live without the fear of this virus. At a time like this, there are but a few things that help you tide over. For me, it was books — fiction and non-fiction — detailing a world where there was an end in sight to all the mayhem, unlike what our species has been suffering.

Sabin Iqbal’s Shamal Days’ synopsis seemed to offer that promise.  So I set foot in the Arab world of the past through the words and wisdom of someone who has lived and breathed the life and vistas it has to offer. Besides, it is a story set in the Middle East of the 90s with a context too close to home — a newsroom, where editors, reporters, copy editors and photographers worked in the backdrop of the rising unrest in a fictional country ruled by a Sheikh. Exactly our life since March 2020. But a few pages into the book and every paragraph was loaded with despair and melancholy. 

The 305-page novel details the life of Abbas’ journey from being a reluctant proofreader to the editor of Gulf Mirror. Abbas is, simply put, a sad man whose life has no glimmer of joy, who only thinks of how the tragic and uneventful incidents shaped his present, who leads a monotonous, lonely life starting his everyday routine with news and ending it with a copious amount of alcohol.Shamal winds are common in the Gulf countries and this Arabic word roughly translates to ‘winds of bad omen’. Was this a deliberate attempt by the author to name the book so? I will never know because ploughing through even the first 50 pages was sapping.

Shamal Days begins with Abbas’ present. And soon you are taken to his younger days and how his life shapes up. The story seems to be missing from the first chapter. There is no investment in the character arc. It’s one thing to write about tragedy but like author and writing instructor David Corbett says, characters must reach the juncture between the pain of life vs the promise of life.

Abbas doesn’t seem to have reached that crossroads at all. Don’t we all have difficult choices to make, don’t we have conflicts — both internal and external — where our stakes are high? Don’t we then make that decision which is either sweet or bittersweet? Abbas’ life had none of these, making it difficult to comprehend his journey. I could not befriend the book and had to end the relationship after 75-odd pages. That’s also partly because the author takes a detour from Abbas’ life to introduce us to multiple characters — some who have a role to play, and many who hold no significance. For instance, as a young proofreader Abbas does something heroic in the newsroom that saves the Gulf Mirror. To know his deed, the reader has to wait for 20-25 pages, get introduced to everyone in the newsroom, their political stance and their past.

Iqbal takes long breaks from the narrative when we see the fictitious Gulf country from Abbas’ point of view — the city, its people and their struggles. These digressions and multiple plots render it difficult to keep track of the story.  I am eager to know Abbas’ relationship with Ratnam and Bhaskar Reddy — two pivotal characters to the story as I understand from the prologue — but before I got to that I’d have to encounter several others in Abbas’ world. Am I ready for it? Not yet.

Book: Shamal Days
Pages: 305
Price: Rs 399
Publisher: HarperCollins India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp