A welcome ‘token’ gesture to reduce pain of eviction     

Of the 243 families enumerated for resettlement, 93 were resettled on July 29 to the TNSCB tenements at KP Park in Pulianthope.

Published: 12th August 2021 05:03 AM

The Slum Clearence Board building that was recently converted into a COVID-19 care unit for Zone-6 at KP Park near Pulianthope

The Slum Clearence Board building that was recently converted into a COVID-19 care unit for Zone-6 at KP Park near Pulianthope. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome change, the government agencies coordinating evictions have begun issuing tokens for new houses in Pulianthope to Radhakrishnan Nagar residents in Arumbakkam, and they have postponed the evictions by two-three days.

Usually, the houses are demolished and the families evicted on the same day that the tokens for the new houses are issued, leaving families in a state of frenzy — running around to salvage and pack their belongings while also ensuring that they are not left out of the list of allotments to new houses.

In RK Nagar, however, notice boards were jointly put up by the City Corporation, Public Works Department and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, on Monday to inform the 150 families that tokens will be issued from 9 am on Wednesday.

“The eviction and relocation will be carried out after two or three days based on consultations with the remaining 150 families. However, they can receive their allotment orders today itself and we will check for families that may have been left out tomorrow and ensure that all genuine cases receive allotments before the evictions begin,” said a Slum Clearance Board official. Arrangements will also be made to help residents transport their belongings.

When asked if the practice of giving residents time between allotment orders and resettlement will be carried on for future evictions, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Managing Director M Govinda Rao confirmed to Express that it would. Chennai Corporation officials too concurred.

Of the 243 families enumerated for resettlement, 93 were resettled on July 29 to the TNSCB tenements at KP Park in Pulianthope. While the remaining families feared that they may not be allotted the sought-after KP Park houses, allotments issued on Wednesday confirmed that they would also be housed at KP Park, as requested.

