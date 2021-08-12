AIADMK leader Aadhi Rajaram booked for creating ruckus at hostel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police booked ten AIADMK functionaries, including Aadhi Rajaram, for gathering at MLAs Hostel and causing disturbance to the DVAC sleuths who had entered the premises to question former AIADMK minister Velumani on Tuesday.

While searches were being carried out in properties related to the minister in connection with a tender-fraud case on Tuesday, the DVAC officials learnt that Velumani was in the MLA Hostel in Triplicane. They rushed to the hostel to interrogate him. Upon hearing the news, however, Aadhi Rajaram and a few other AIADMK functionaries gathered at the hostel entrance and tried to enter the premises. When stopped by police, they raised slogans.

The Triplicane police booked the protesters under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) of IPC and Epidemics Act.