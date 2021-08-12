STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Latest ‘attraction’ in Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express leaves commuters drenched

As the passengers began to move about frantically, panic spread among a section of passengers that they could get electrocuted as the rainwater passed through electric cables in the roof.

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File photo| PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rainwater leaking through the roofs of two coaches during travel left passengers in shock and outrage in the Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Special Express on Tuesday. Water began dripping from the roof of an AC chair coach when the Chennai-bound train was running between Virudhachalam and Villupuram, while it was heavily raining outside, said passengers.

“Initially many of us did not notice that water was seeping through the coach floor. Suddenly, water began leaking through the roof causing panic inside the coach. A few women passengers were frightened and screamed upon seeing the water. Immediately we all moved our luggage,” said a traveller who did not wish to be named.

As the passengers began to move about frantically, panic spread among a section of passengers that they could get electrocuted as the rainwater passed through electric cables in the roof. This led to chaos in the coach for some time. Travel ticket examiners pacified the passengers and shifted them to other coaches. 
“The Railway charges Rs 900 to Rs 1,300 per ticket for Tejas Express. Shoddy maintenance of coaches is unacceptable for whatever reasons. The railway should refund our ticket fare,” demanded another passenger.

As the rainwater leakage was also reported in another AC chair coach, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has sent both the coaches to the Integral Coach Factory for repair works. Tejas rake was manufactured by the ICF and handed over to Southern Railway in November 2018.The coaches were provided with advanced features such as talk back facility, which enable the passengers to call loco pilots through microphone, vacuum toilets, personalised infotainment system, GPS LED destination board and electronic reservation chart.

“Both the coaches are being examined. They were produced using advanced electrical technology and it has to be maintained by a team comprising both electrical and mechanical engineers,” said an ICF official.

