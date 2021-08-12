Woman held for killing hubby with lover’s help

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Tuesday night, a 31-year-old woman walked in to Manimangalam police station in Kancheepuram district with her six-year-old son, and reportedly confessed to murdering her husband with the help of her lover. Police said that the woman made the confession two weeks after the crime, since she was conscience-stricken.

Thangavel (35), from Salem was employed at a private manufacturing unit in Oragadam for the past seven years. He stayed in a rented house at Padappai along with his wife Vimalarani (31) and their six-year-old son. “On June 30, Thangavel’s brother Sakthivel from Salem called the couple over the phone. Vimalarani picked the call and had told him that her son was having an online class, and asked him to call later. Later on August 1 and 2, Sakthivel tried to reach his brother, but the calls went unanswered,” said a police officer.

Growing suspicious, Sakthivel reached Kancheepuram on August 3. He found Thangavel’s house locked and the neighbours said that they knew nothing. He lodged a complaint at the Manimangalam police station, stating that his brother’s family had gone missing. While the police made no progress in the case, on Tuesday night Vimalarani reached the police station.

“She confessed that along with her lover Raja, she killed Thangavel on June 28 and buried the body near a lake. Raja and Vimalarani were in a relationship in Salem before the marriage which they continued even after wedding. Thangavel found out about the affair and arguments ensued.

On June 28 afternoon, when Vimalarani and Raja were at home, Thangavel entered the house and a fight erupted. In the melee, Vimalarani and Raja slit Thangavel’s throat. After nightfall, they buried his body along the lake a few kilometers away from their house,” police said. The police have arrested Vimalarani and search is on for Raja who is absconding. Thangavel’s body was also dug out.