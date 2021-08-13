STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Disabled lose Rs 2 crore in ponzi scheme

A hearing and speech-impaired man has been accused of cheating several persons in the community to the tune of Rs 2 crore through a scheme that promised double the investment.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Speech and hearing impaired persons after registering their complaint | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A hearing and speech-impaired man has been accused of cheating several persons in the community to the tune of Rs 2 crore through a scheme that promised double the investment. However, the man at the centre of the allegations, Santhosh Kumar, refuted the charges and submitted a complaint at the police commissionerate blaming another person, Sharan Thambi, for the fraud. 

A delegation representing the victims met police officials of the Economic Offences Wing on Thursday to register their complaints. According to the complaint, the man, Santhosh Kumar, has been running an organisation for community members. 

As he was able to communicate proficiently with speech and hearing-impaired persons, Kumar attracted investments from them and allegedly collaborated with Thambi, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, for running the investment scheme. The complaint said that the scheme promised double the money invested in 45 days.

Several persons across the State, including from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, made investments, it said, adding that a video of Santhosh Kumar explaining the scheme in sign language was widely circulated among the members.

“When we asked for returns, Santhosh Kumar issued death threats to several investors. Kumar’s mother is affiliated to a major political party,” one of the persons claiming to be a victim told reporters. Kumar refuted the allegations and accused Thambi of swindling the money. The complainants alleged that none of the police stations took their complaints seriously and registered an FIR. 

Seven held for job fraud
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch police have arrested seven persons, including two women, for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 12 lakh on the promise of getting him a job in the railways. According to the police, the victim Purushotham of Annanur, an ITI certificate holder, approached a technician at ICF in 2019 to get a job in the railways and paid him Rs 12 lakh in instalments. One of the accused sent him an appointment letter that turned out to be fake. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ponzi scheme
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp