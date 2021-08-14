STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New Covid cluster in Chennai: Six kids among 23 infected

A Covid-19 cluster has been identified in a gated community apartment in Chennai. 

Published: 14th August 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Covid-19 cluster has been identified in a gated community apartment in Chennai. 

As many as 23 people tested positive in the Ramaniyam Gaurav Apartments in Shollinganallur. Among them six are children, the youngest is a one year old baby girl. The children were aged from one year to 10 years. Except one kid all others have fever and are in home isolation, the health department officials said.

On Friday Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner Simranjeet, and zonal health officials inspected the apartment. According to officials, the infection spread from two index cases to 21 people.

The officials traced 10 extended and 11 close contacts of the index cases. Among the infected four people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, 11 people received the second dose and eight were unvaccinated.

The source of infection were a 78-year-old woman and a 25 year-old-woman. Meanwhile, in his official message to the Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, the Health Secretary requested the officials to do effective micro containment and also intensify the campaign on masks.  “Of late we are having cluster cases. One was a festival cluster and another a gated community,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp