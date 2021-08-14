New Covid cluster in Chennai: Six kids among 23 infected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Covid-19 cluster has been identified in a gated community apartment in Chennai.

As many as 23 people tested positive in the Ramaniyam Gaurav Apartments in Shollinganallur. Among them six are children, the youngest is a one year old baby girl. The children were aged from one year to 10 years. Except one kid all others have fever and are in home isolation, the health department officials said.

On Friday Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner Simranjeet, and zonal health officials inspected the apartment. According to officials, the infection spread from two index cases to 21 people.

The officials traced 10 extended and 11 close contacts of the index cases. Among the infected four people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, 11 people received the second dose and eight were unvaccinated.

The source of infection were a 78-year-old woman and a 25 year-old-woman. Meanwhile, in his official message to the Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, the Health Secretary requested the officials to do effective micro containment and also intensify the campaign on masks. “Of late we are having cluster cases. One was a festival cluster and another a gated community,” he added.