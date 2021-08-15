Man demands borrowed money, gets murdered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend near Maduravoyal on Friday night, when he went to the latter’s house to demand Rs 50,000 he had lent to the friend a few months ago.

The deceased person, Sathish, and the accused, Balaji from Vanagaram, worked together as loadmen. “A few months ago, Balaji allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 from Sathish for his mother’s medical treatment. Balaji kept delaying the repayment, and Satish, who himself had borrowed the money from several persons, was frustrated.

On Friday, Satish reached Balaji’s house in an inebriated state and demanded the money. He got into a quarrel with Balaji’s father Shankar, and reportedly also beat Shankar. Infuriated over this, Balaji stabbed Sathish on his neck and face with a kitchen knife, before fleeing the spot,” police said.

The neighbours alerted the police about the incident and a team from Maduravoyal police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body for postmortem. Balaji was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.