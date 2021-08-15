Man in possession of fake currency notes held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai City police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly possessed counterfeit currency notes for a value of Rs 25,200. According to the police, the accused S Siva from Perambur reportedly received the counterfeit notes from a man from Bihar at the Chennai Central for Rs 6,000, said police.

On Thursday, Siva bought fruits from a shop near Avadi Corporation office and gave a 500 rupee note. The shop owner Bhagyaraj checked the note and found it to be fake. Avadi police registered a case and secured Siva.