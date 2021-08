By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class XII boy drowned in a pond at a stone quarry near Poonamallee on Saturday. According to the police, A Nithish (17), a resident of Choolaimedu and seven of his friends went to the stone quarry at Singarayapuram in Mangadu.

After clicking pictures, the boys gathered around a pond to take bath when Nithish slipped and fell in. "Nithish's friends contacted the fire department, who fished out the body and sent it to a government hospital," said a police officer.