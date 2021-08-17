A slideshow of stories

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past decade, the way the world tells stories and consumes it has irrevocably changed. With new technologies and certain democratisation of the art form, visual storytelling has evolved, furthering artistic dimensions, and enabling creators to realise more personal connections with their audience.

City-based photographer Akshaya Vaidyanathan of Poo Stories has been riding high on this rising ‘Show, don’t tell’ wave. Fusing her aesthetic sensibilities with myriad narratives — of brands, people and dialogues — the 20-something has been dishing out stories that are nothing but refreshing visual treats. However, the shutterbug isn’t here to just ride on an existing wave(s) but to create them herself, she tells CE in a tête-a-tête .

Pursuing curiosity

Growing up, Akshaya had a dream. “I was certain that I didn’t want to work under anyone and that I wanted to be in a creative field,” she says. With her father in the film industry, Akshaya had the early exposure of being on sets and performing in front of the camera. However, it was the process and the work that went behind the lens that fascinated her the most. “This curiosity led me to take up a course in Electronic Media. I wanted to pursue cinematography or line production and the idea to become a photographer, back then, wasn’t on the cards,” she shares.

A line of events during the time of her undergrad degree brought Akshaya closer towards her calling in photography. But the turning point, she recalls, was when she travelled to Singapore. “I didn’t own a DSLR back then and I planned on purchasing one during this trip. While discussing the idea, a family member, who was a hobby photographer, asked me if I was just trying to be one of the many people wanting to own a DSLR but do nothing with it. That stirred something in me. So I decided to document the entire holiday through visuals and show what I was worth. That’s when the journey of wanting to pursue photography rather seriously began,” says Akshaya, who went on to be mentored by Iqbal K Mohammed while studying photography at Light and Life Academy, Ooty.

“That one year of practical experience was wonderful learning for me. I wanted to carry some of the knowledge I had imbibed from Iqbal sir, put it in my work process and take it to other people,” she shares.

Exploring mediums

Six years ago, after graduating from photography school, Akshaya launched her venture Poo Stories. ‘…I’m a professional photographer based out of Chennai, India, specialising in weddings, fashion, architecture, commercial products, and food photography…’ reads her bio.

“When I decided to start a venture, I didn’t want to let anyone categorise me as a photographer of any one genre. I wanted to be able to capture any form, object, person and place. I wanted to be able to handle photography in all its forms and that thought process helped me learn and evolve,” she details.

Today, true to her vision, tapestries of various arresting visual stories in the form of photographs, videos and short Insta Reels find a place in Akshaya’s wide repertoire. With pleasing aesthetics, absorbing yet minimalist backdrops, warm tones, dreamy videos fused with music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s Tamizh cinema, among other playlists, her works of not-so-middling imageries and memories, bring diverse narratives and the emotions behind them to the fore.

“More than adapting to what already exists, I want to create new things which people want to adapt to. As a result, I keep exploring and set new targets for myself. The primary goal is to tell stories, capture emotions and the mediums simply keep expanding. This is how I also tapped on what social media had to offer. Through the Instagram Reels feature, now I can share the story of a brand, a product or a person in under 30 seconds. This has been both challenging and exciting,” she notes.

Her recent collaborative work with make-up artist and choreographer Anusha Swamy, for a video series titled ‘Dirty Thirty’, has garnered attention. Akshaya says that she’s been enjoying the direction her work has taken. “As a college-goer, I wanted to pursue cinematography. Now, seven to eight years, several lessons and experiences later, I’m taking that route while holding photography close. I feel life has come full circle. I want to tell more such inspiring stories and take it to a larger audience,” she shares.

Akshaya’s works can be viewed on her Instagram page @poo.stories or poostories.com