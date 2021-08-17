NGO urges Corporation Commissioner to suspend engineer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based organisation Arappor Iyakkam has written to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, calling for the suspension of Chief Engineer L Nandakumar for his alleged involvement in the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR against former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

After a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam, an FIR was filed on August 9 against a few officials and contractors of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporation and SP Velumani. Following this, the houses of L Nandakumar and others were searched on August 10.

Nandakumar was the superintending engineer of bus route roads in 2015 and was the main tender authority for the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR, the representation by Arappor said.

“Similarly, there are many storm water drain tenders as well between 2014 and 2018 which is part of the investigation for which he is still the chief engineer. His continuance in the Corporation even after the registration of above FIR and house search may result in destruction of evidence and may cause irreparable damage to investigation,” the letter, written by Arappor Iyakkam’s convenor Jayaram Venkatesan, said.

The letter also called for action against other Corporation officials too who were involved in injudiciously awarding tenders in the Bus Route Road and Storm Water Drain departments of the city corporation and also in contracts pertaining to outsourcing of the staff for Health department and certain other contract works in Greater Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations.

DVAC conducts searches

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of a Corporation contractor. A DVAC official said that the action is part of the investigation into corruption allegations against former minister S P Velumani.

FIR filed

