STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGO urges Corporation Commissioner to suspend engineer

Nandakumar was the superintending engineer of bus route roads in 2015 and was the main tender authority for the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR, the representation by Arappor said.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based organisation Arappor Iyakkam has written to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, calling for the suspension of Chief Engineer L Nandakumar for his alleged involvement in the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR against former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. 

After a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam, an FIR was filed on August 9 against a few officials and contractors of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporation and SP Velumani. Following this, the houses of L Nandakumar and others were searched on August 10. 

Nandakumar was the superintending engineer of bus route roads in 2015 and was the main tender authority for the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR, the representation by Arappor said.

“Similarly, there are many storm water drain tenders as well between 2014 and 2018 which is part of the investigation for which he is still the chief engineer. His continuance in the Corporation even after the registration of above FIR and house search may result in destruction of evidence and may cause irreparable damage to investigation,” the letter, written by Arappor Iyakkam’s convenor Jayaram Venkatesan, said.

The letter also called for action against other Corporation officials too who were involved in injudiciously awarding tenders in the Bus Route Road and Storm Water Drain departments of the city corporation and also in contracts pertaining to outsourcing of the staff for Health department and certain other contract works in Greater Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations.

DVAC conducts searches
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of a Corporation contractor. A DVAC official said that the action is part of the investigation into corruption allegations against former minister S P Velumani. 

FIR filed
After a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam, an FIR was filed against a few officials and contractors of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp