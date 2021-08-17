Online classes: A boon or bane for teachers?

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 50-year-old S Ganeshan,* never thought the job, he had been enjoying since years will someday turn into a nightmare for him. A Mathematics teacher at a government college in Coimbatore, his struggles started with the onset of online classes.

For Ganeshan, even operating a smart phone was a tough task. However, he quickly learned and started taking online classes through laptop. But now he feels that all his efforts were worthless. “Online classes are doing no good to my students and I can see that clearly. Due to financial and network issues, many rural students are not able to attend the classes. The few students who attend are hardly attentive and find it difficult to understand even if they miss a few steps. I feel helpless and frustrated and with no personal interaction with my students I feel my role from a knowledge provider has now been reduced to a mere facilitator,” said Ganeshan.

Though, a lot is being discussed about the problems faced by children due to online classes, experts feel problems of the teachers remain unnoticed. Academicians feel there is urgent need to address the issues faced by the teachers. There is need to create infrastructure for online classes at the government schools and colleges and train teachers to operate online classes effectively.

“Many of my students are first generation learners, from poor background, neither they have access to private tuition nor guidance at home. In this online format of teaching, they are finding it difficult to understand and solve math problems, “ added Ganeshan.Umesh*, who works as a guest lecturer in Thiru Vi Ka Government Arts college in Tiruvarur, has far more serious issue to deal with. Umesh out of his 20,000 salary, which he last received in March, has to shell out `2,000 every month towards rent of his laptop and internet expenses.

“It was too difficult to conduct online classes through my smart phone so I rented a laptop. I thought it’s a matter of few months but now it’s over a year and I am finding it difficult to manage, as I am not getting my salary regularly,” said Umesh.

Increased screen time has added to severe stress and psychological issues among teachers too. “Many elderly teachers are struggling to cope up with this new medium of teaching and are under tremendous pressure to prove themselves. This has affected their confidence level and overall personality also. Teachers now don’t have a personal life as they spend the entire day in taking online classes and preparing for it. Even some of the teachers have narrated me that they are not satisfied with their job and planning to quit. Many of my patients complain of sleeplessness, irritation and even depression,” said Dr Lakshmi Vijaykumar, a city based psychiatrist and founder of Sneha ,suicide prevention orgnisation.

Academicians feel aggressively implementing digital learning without creating adequate infrastructure for it in government schools and colleges is not a wise idea, “We need to equip our schools and train teachers to ensure proper online learning,”said PK Ilamaran, president of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.

While T Veeramani , president of Tamil Nadu Government collegiate teachers Association, strongly believes there is no alternative to classroom teaching. “As there is no interaction with students, it’s difficult to know the outcome of our teaching, which matters a lot to every teacher,” he said.

Psychiatrist says...

Many elderly teachers are struggling to cope up with this new medium of teaching and are under tremendous pressure to prove themselves

(*names changed)