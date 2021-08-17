Showcasing South Asia in small-town sagas

Anushree Madhavan By

CHENNAI: If you have read and relished The Henna Artist, then I need not tell you why it became a rage in the West, why it was a bestseller, and why it made it to Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club. But for the benefit of the unversed, let’s just know that it was the charm of Jaipur, the powerful female protagonist, and the allure of India and its royalty that made Alka Joshi’s debut book an unputdownable read worldwide.

Her second book in the Jaipur Trilogy The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, gives you all this and more. The first book took us through the life of Lakshmi Shastri — a mehendi artist offering her services to women with wealth —and her complicated relationship with her sister Radha, and a loving bond with Malik, an orphan. This book picks up where the former left off Lakshmi is now in Shimla; we are introduced to a tribal woman Nimmi and then there is a young Malik who is now out to learn the ways of the world.

The book is set in two contrasting cities of 1960s’ India — the calm Shimla and the boisterous Jaipur. There are secrets in both towns...they are inter-connected. And Lakshmi Shastri, who is now Lakshmi Kumar, is the dot that completes the puzzle.

There is a lot about people living on the hills, their dialect, construction, and plants used for herbal remedies.

My approach involves a combination of intense research and a vivid imagination. The research is threefold: reading, watching movies and documentaries, and interviewing folks who lived through the period I’m writing about. For The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, I found fantastic resources about the nomadic tribes of the Himalayas and their knowledge of medicinal herbs, India’s Gold Control Act, and how gold is smuggled into South Asia. My father, who worked as a civil engineer in Rajasthan in the 50s and 60s, enlightened me about construction/engineering issues that could cause a building to collapse.

The book, though set in the late 60s, includes many topics of the new world; for example, same-sex relationships.

My father, who is a progressive academic, well-travelled and well-read, reviewed an early draft of The Secret Keeper of Jaipur. He noticed that I had overlooked a segment of society that is continually fighting to be seen and heard: the LGBTQ community. I revised the narrative of two characters — one Hindu and one Muslim — involving them in a same-sex relationship, which ended up enhancing the storyline. I chose to show the tenderness in the relationship because I wanted to normalise it. The LGBTQ community didn’t just crop up in recent decades. It’s time we started acknowledging them in all types of narratives.

How do you break the stereotypes about India when writing a story set in its interiors?

For so long, stories about South Asians have been told from the Western perspective, the point of view of the colonisers. I wanted to tell these stories from a South Asian lens, which is such a vital part of my DNA: the subtle nuances of culture, its fragrant flora and food, its class and caste divides, the intricate familial relationships, the depth of knowledge and wisdom accumulated over millennia. My intention is to show how life was (and is) lived in South Asia, the real story behind why India needed to rebuild itself after being ravaged by the British, the subtle and not-so-subtle ways in which patriarchy keeps women from achieving equality, and the continual struggle to preserve ancient tradition while incorporating modern modalities.

Through my characters, I’m also busting stereotypes: Hindus and Muslims are in positive relationships; mothers-in-law nurture and support their son’s wives; same-sex relationships are acceptable. I’m not looking at South Asia through rose-coloured glasses as much as I’m modelling behaviour I want to see more of in this world.

While the first book of the trilogy takes you through Lakshmi’s journey, the second is predominantly Malik’s journey to adulthood. What can we expect next?

Once The Secret Keeper of Jaipur was off to the printers, Radha’s story began to crystallise. I already knew Radha would marry a Parisian, move to Paris, and have two daughters — Shanti and Asha (I even knew their names!). I also knew something else: Radha was as ambitious as Lakshmi. She obtained a Chemistry degree and works as a lab assistant in a fragrance house. She’s on the cusp of designing a signature scent for her master perfumer when she is visited by someone she hasn’t seen in 18 years since she left Jaipur, and it will be the shock of her life! For this novel, I’m currently researching the fragrance industry, adoptions and adoptees, and the Indian global diaspora. By the way, as I’m discovering scent ingredients that originated in South Asia (and are still produced in India), I’m gaining another point of pride in my heritage. How wonderful it will be to let the world know where their fragrances come from!

