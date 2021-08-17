STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special weekly trains to run between Vasco Da Gama in Goa and Chennai, Velankanni

Advance reservation for the above reserved specials will open at 8 am on August 18 at the Southern Railway end, added the statement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To meet the passenger demand, South Western Railway has notified weekly reserved special trains from Vasco Da Gama in Goa to Chennai and Velankanni.

According to a press statement, the Vasco Da Gama - Chennai Central Weekly Special will leave Vasco Da Gama on Thursdays at 2.30 pm August 26, September 2 and 9 and reach Chennai Central at 11.40 am the next day.

On the return trip, Chennai Central – Vasco Da Gama Weekly Special will leave Chennai Central on Fridays at 3 pm on August 27, September 3 and 10 and reach Vasco Da Gama at 11.40 am the next day.

The Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni Weekly Special will leave Vasco Da Gama on Mondays at 9 am on August 23, 30, September 6 and 13 and reach Velankanni at 12.25 pm the next day.

Similarly, the Velankanni - Vasco Da Gama Weekly Special will leave Velankanni on Tuesdays at 11.45 pm on August 24, 31, September 7 and 14 and reach Vasco Da Gama at 3.25 am, the third day, said the statement from the railways.

