Three TN boys set to impress at World U20 Athletics meet

Vivek Krishnan By

CHENNAI: Less than two weeks after India’s Olympic campaign ended on a high with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning gold, the next generation of Indian track and field athletes will be seen in action at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 17 to 22. Among the 28-member Indian contingent, there will be three boys from Tamil Nadu: S Barath and S Nagarjunan in the 4x400m relay, and M Donold in the triple jump.

Nagarjunan, who boarded the flight to Nairobi on Saturday night along with other members of the Indian squad, says that the junior Worlds is his first-ever international meet. Barath and Donold, too, are taking part in an international competition for the first time. They were part of the junior national camp in Patiala for the last couple of weeks. Nagarjunan’s best performance so far is a second-place finish in the 800m event at the junior Nationals in Assam in February this year.

“I was part of the junior national camp for the first time. It was a good experience to be in Patiala with the best young athletes. We have been told about what to expect at the World U20 Athletics C’ships in Nairobi and how to perform at our best,” said Nagarjunan.

His best timing over a distance of 400m is 48.76 seconds, and he is hoping to bring that down to 48 seconds at the event in Nairobi. Barath, meanwhile, has the best timing of 47.55 seconds. The other members in the 4x400m relay team include Abdul Razak, Kapil and Sumit Chahal.

For the youngsters, Neeraj’s historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics has been a source of huge motivation. They got to witness the special moment when they were training in Patiala and raucous celebrations among the junior national campers followed.

“Neeraj’s achievement was great to see. It was a big boost for all of us to see an Indian winning a medal in athletics. We also want to emulate his feat in the years to come,” says the 18-year-old resident of Chennai.

Both Nagarjunan and Barath are currently students of Loyola College in Chennai and train at Talent Athletics Club in Mogappair under the guidance of coach Pugazhenthi. Donold is a native of Tiruchy and trains in Coimbatore currently.

Nagarjunan’s journey in athletics started four years ago when he started winning school meets in Chennai. Two years in, he was enrolled at his current athletics academy to ensure he progresses. It seems to have reaped rewards. “I started athletics when I was in class 9 and was winning school meets initially. It was only when I was in class 11 that I came to know about state meets. I then joined Talent Athletics Club and have been progressing nicely.”

