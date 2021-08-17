Tiruvallur GH gets oxygen generator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S M Nasar inaugurated a medical oxygen generator plant at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The plant can generate and supply 333 litres of oxygen per minute with the highest purity and desired pressure, which will support 75 beds round the clock. It fills 60 oxygen cylinders in a day. This would be highly helpful during the pandemic, leading to self-reliance, a press release quoted Dr Arasi Srivathsan, Dean of Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.

“The oxygen generator was airlifted from Denmark and was installed at a cost of `1.2 crore,” the release quoted P Stephen, Executive Secretary, Integrated Rural Community Development Society (IRCDS). Collector Dr Alby John Varghese, VG Raajendran, Tiruvallur MLA and other officials participated in the function.