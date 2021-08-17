STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vels Talensia is back with a virtual talent show for students

Vels Group of Schools is back with the virtual talent show Vels Talensia for children between the ages of 2 to 6 years.

Published: 17th August 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Group of Schools is back with the virtual talent show Vels Talensia for children between the ages of 2 to 6 years. They get a chance to exhibit their talents in singing, dancing, magic performance, instrumental music, comedy, martial arts, etc. by submitting a video recording of their performance for a length of 2.5 minutes. 

Speaking at the launch of the online platform, Ishari K Ganesh, founder, and chairman, Vels Group of Institutions said, “Talensia is a wonderful avenue for children to express themselves. The new normal has allowed our children to discover and develop many new and exciting skills and talents.

This talent show is back with the sole purpose of celebrating every child’s talent. Last year, we had over 700 entries and this year too we eagerly look forward to your innovative and exciting submissions.”
Participants can register till August 22. After uploading their entries on the online platform, participants will be able to share the online link of their entries among family and friends to garner votes.

The voting process for the event will go live from August 23 and will conclude on August 31. The winners for the event will be based solely on the number of votes garnered for the video. The results will be announced on September 5, 2021. Awards include cash prizes for winners in different age categories and e-certificates for all participants to encourage their efforts.

