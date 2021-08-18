STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Extreme anarchy': HC orders demolition of illegal structure on DMK MLA's office premises

The court said no lawmaker can take the law into his own hands and put up a construction on government land

Published: 18th August 2021

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming the construction of a meeting hall without due permission on the office premises of the DMK MLA from Sholinganallur ‘an act of extreme anarchy’, the Madras High Court ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation to demolish the construction and not permit it to be used for any purpose.

Passing the orders on a public interest litigation (PIL), the first bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “Prima facie, that appears to be an act of extreme anarchy. No lawmaker can take the law into his own hands and put up a construction on government land, however pious the intention may be, because the relevant government department has not put up a construction according to his demand.”

The Bench ordered the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate appropriate action in accordance with law to demolish the construction and not permit the same to be used for any purpose whatsoever and directed him to report the same to the court when the matter appears next, in a week.

The court passed the orders on Tuesday on the PIL filed by D Vijayabharathy of Palavakkam praying for appropriate action on the unauthorised/illegal construction in the Sholinganallur MLA's office premises.

The DMK’s Aravind Ramesh represents the Sholinganallur segment in the Assembly.

The court also observed that it appeared the local MLA of the Sholinganallur assembly constituency requested for the construction of a public meeting hall in the premises of the existing MLA office building and upon the PWD not making the construction, the concerned MLA took it upon himself to have the hall constructed. It further stated ‘the combined excuses all around are completely unacceptable.’

