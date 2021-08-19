A quiz for wiz kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Consultancy Services’ TCS IT Wiz is all set to return with its 23rd edition. Already having adapted to the digital mode last year, the 23rd edition of this knowledge initiative by TCS will be held pan-India.

There is no entry fee to register. Post-registrations, two separate preliminary rounds will be conducted to get the quiz started. These preliminary rounds will be conducted on the TCS iON platform and will be followed by the quarter finals. This stage will have 96 students who will then proceed to the semi finals to get to the top 6.

The top 6 students will get a chance to compete in the national final. The winner will be crowned the IT Wizard of the nation and will take home a trophy, gold medal, winner certificate and gift vouchers.

The registrations are open till September 30, students can register on: https://www.tcs.com/itwiz/register-here