As clusters emerge, parents raise concerns

The State Health department’s Standard Operating Procedure for reopening schools for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1 has left parents with mixed opinions.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health department’s Standard Operating Procedure for reopening schools for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1 has left parents with mixed opinions. In the last week of July, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi said parents must be confident about sending their children to school, and though parents and teachers were largely in favour of this, some are now concerned as the number of Covid cases has been rising for a few weeks.

“Since the pandemic has proved to be deadly, we are all the more scared. Students are not inoculated since none of the vaccines are approved for children. Lives are more important,” said R Shanthini, a parent of a Class 10 student at a private school in the city.

Suggesting an alternative, PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said students can only have five periods per day since they won’t be able to wear masks for long hours. Classes on alternate days have been suggested for primary students.

However, parents think this may not be feasible since the learning gap created during the pandemic will have to be bridged. Activist V Ramarao said the decision to reopen schools was largely based on the stress and large learning gap. “Online classes are not accessible to many. As the Central government said it is working to vaccinate children, the School Education Department could wait. They should focus on ensuring every student has access to online education,” he added.

Health experts told Express this may also have an impact on students’ mental health. “Being freed from homes may feel good, but against the backdrop of the rising number of cases, it would create paranoia. This will aggravate anxiety among children,” said Dr R Palanivel, a psychiatrist.

While most parents now say they are against reopening schools, some activists and guardians insist that there is no other way to provide quality education. Educationist Prince Gajendrababu said it would be ideal if every school is connected to a PHC. “The health centre must have information about all the children and they must be informed in case of any infection. Reopening of schools is crucial.”

No more Covaxin first dose in TN for now
The first dose of Covaxin is not being administered in Tamil Nadu at present, as the State needs four lakh doses to fully vaccinate those who have already received the first shot, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu has received 39,08,250 doses of Covaxin, of which 36,31,545 have been administered. The gap between the doses is 28 days

