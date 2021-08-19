Feast things first

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crunchy upperi, flavourful chakkavaratti, delectable payasams, lip-smacking olan, kaalan and puliserri – a lavish spread on fresh plaintain leaves. As city-based restaurants, catering services and cloud kitchens pick their ladles to serve a memorable feast on Onam, they give us a peek into their attukala (kitchen) and their festive curation for this year.

Ente Keralam

What to order: Onam Sadhya box for 2 containing 32 items including olan, thoran, sambar, avial, different varieties of chips and more vegetarian delicacies.

From the attukala: “Every year, we fly in chefs from Kerala to ensure authenticity in our meals. Given the COVID situation, we are ensuring proper safety precautions and hygiene,” says Syed Altaf, F&B manager.

Speciality: Payasams

Bookings open till August 20; August 21-23 (limited bookings)

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 1,499 for box for two (+ delivery)

For details, call: 6379910004; advantagefoods.in

ID Chennai

What to order: An Onam feast of 24 items for 2-3 people; 4 varieties of payasams

From the attukala: “Our in-house chef specialises in Kerala cuisine and curates the menu. Our box is of 24 items, including two payasams but people can also add on 500 ml of any of our payasam options — Ada pradhaman, Ambalapuzha pal payasam, paruppu payasam, nendhra pazham payasam,” says Nithin Sureysh, business head, SPI Diners Pvt Ltd.

Speciality: Pachadi, chammandi

Bookings open till August 22 l Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 999 for box for two ; Rs 1,399 for box for three + delivery charge beyond 5 km; Rs 295 for payasams + delivery charge if ordered separately (500 ml)

For details, call: 8734434865/ 7358160777; visit: id.dotpe.in

House of Payasams

What to order: Onam sadhya with 14 traditional staples — with additional varieties of payasams (that can be ordered separately) and parippu vada

From the attukala: “We had a trial run last week and received 24 orders from our Malayali and non-Malayali friends,” says Vidhya Murali, founder.

Specialities: Chakka pradhaman and parippu vada l Bookings: Only limited slots are available.l Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 449 per meal (+ delivery charges)

For details, call: 9043626562/9710247986

The Chettan & Chechis

What to order: A spread of 27 items including chakkavaratti, puliserri and laddu poli

From the attukala: “It’s been almost a year since we started our venture. The idea was to serve authentic Kerala food to Chennaiites and also to the ‘marunadan Malayalees’ (Malayalees who stay away from home). All our dishes are made from handground masalas and chekku oil. This Onam, we hope to take a slice of Kerala into the households here through our Onasadya offering,” says Pratheeksha, founder.

Specialities: Ada pradaman and avial

Bookings open today till 12 pm l Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 499 per meal (Delivery charges applicable)

For details, call: 8939675852

Tasty & Tangy

What to order: A meal with over 20 mouthwatering dishes — from thoran, chena curry to mambazha pulisseri.

From the attukala: “My mother is from Palakkad and we have been making these dishes at home for years. From the traditional chakkavaratti to the avial, traditional methods are used to prepare all our dishes. The elai adai, made from the chakkavaratti and wrapped in a traditional banana leaf, is one of her signature dishes. We are thrilled to take these dishes from our home to those in the city who are looking for authentic Kerala food,” shares Swapna of Tasty and Tangy.

Specialities: Elai adai, avial, inji puli

Bookings open till August 20

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 550 per sadhya (Delivery charges applicable)

For details, call: 8072431699 or visit Facebook page @Tastyntangy

Sharavana’s Kitchen

What to order: Onam sadhya meal package with over 20 dishes — ulli theeyal, parippu curry, beetroot pachadi and more.

From the attukala: “We kicked off our Onam offering on a small scale last year and this time, we wanted to go the full length with a wholesome menu. Our chef is from Kerala and all the dishes will be made keeping quality, quantity and authenticity in mind. We will also be offering the traditional matta rice,” says Manikandan, founder.

Specialities: Ulli theeyal, moru curry and ada pradhaman

Bookings open till August 20

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 399 per meal (Free delivery within 5 km from Egmore)

For details, call: 7010649902 or 8610475382

Sona Caterers

What to order: Four varieties of payasams — palada pradhaman, ada pradhaman, parippu pradhaman, and chakka pradhaman.

From the attukala: “We have been in the market for 20 years. We introduced Onam Sadhya kits before they gained popularity in restaurants. Now, with the pandemic, we have introduced our e-menu,” says Usha Jayakumar.

Speciality: Palada pradhaman

Booking open only today

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 420 for Palada pradhaman, ada pradhaman and parippu pradhaman; Rs 520 for chakka pradhaman; (+ delivery)

For details, call: 9385555055, 9361555055; sonacaterers.net

Tharavaadu

What to order: Onam sadhya platter of sixteen items including avial, pachadi, erissery, and olan; items separately available.

From the attukala: “We began operations less than a month ago with snacks and wanted to add something for Onam. The food is completely homemade, straight from a Mallu’s kitchen. We are importing marachekku oil (wood-pressed coconut oil) for this purpose,” says Sarvajith from Tharavaadu.

Speciality: Ada pradhaman

Bookings open till August 20

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Rs 750 per platter (including delivery)

For details, call: 9176756296; @tharavaadu_snacks on Instagram

Vaidhee’s Cook

What to order: Palada pradhaman and chakka pradhaman (vegan-friendly)

From the attukala: “A personal experience, wherein during an Onam day, after ordering a sadhya from a leading hotel, a request for extra payasam was denied, and of course, our love for the traditional payasams led to the launch of Vaidhee’s Cook. The preparation of the delicacy is authentic and homemade, and attention is paid to details. From the ingredients we use, the boiling point to the packaging, at most care is taken,” says Vaidhyanathan P, who runs the venture along with his wife Aneta Vaidyanathan, daughter Akshaya and neighbour Grahalakshmi Babu.

Speciality: Palada pradhaman l Bookings open till August 20

Delivery across Chennai

Price: Palada pradhaman:Rs 150 (250 ml), Rs 275 (500 ml); Chakka pradhaman: Rs 225 (250 ml), Rs 425 (500 ml). Delivery charges of Rs 75 within city limits applicable.

For details, call: 9840143300, 9840078796

(Compiled by Roshne Balasubramanian, Sahana Iyer and Vaishali Vijaykumar)