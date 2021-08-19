IGNOU extends last date for application

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission for July 2021 admission session till August 31.

For fresh admission visit: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

For eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates, the fee exemption is available for selective Bachelors, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes.

For more detail visit IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in or send email to: rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or call on: 044-26618040.