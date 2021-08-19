Local planning officials to issue reclassification notice in 15 days

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Government Order (G.O) to this effect has been issued by Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar S Makwana.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has directed local planning authorities to issue reclassification notifications for areas under the control of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) within 15 days of issue of the gazette notification.

A Government Order (G.O) to this effect has been issued by Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar S Makwana. Usually, the government examines individual proposals from the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning and issues an order granting reclassification with or without conditions, and then, local planning authorities are delegated with the powers of notifying the variations in TN Gazette based on the G.O.

Later, based on a request from the DTCP, in order to streamline the process, the government instructed DTCP to send reclassification proposals with draft variation or reclassification notification to enable the government to publish the same in Government Gazette to avoid delay in publication of the notification. However, due to administrative reasons, the process of notification at government level to avoid delay is not achieved, the G.O observed.

As a result, the director of town planning has directed all subordinate offices to issue gazette notification within 15 days from the date of issue of government orders and to ensure gazette notifications are published without delay.

