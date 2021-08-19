PSU official held for Rs 3.20 crore fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deputy general manager of a public sector company of the Union government has been arrested on charges of cheating a city-based fertiliser company to the tune of Rs 3.20 crore. Police said that the accused had cheated on the pretext of making the company invest the sum to procure face masks and nitrile gloves for government hospitals.

According to the police, the arrested was identified as KVN Rajan of Ambattur, deputy general manager of Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). Rajan had allegedly approached ICMC Pvt Ltd, a fertiliser company in Ambattur Industrial Estate, claiming that ITI had received an order to procure face masks and Nitrile gloves to meet the demand at the government hospitals to fight Covid.

“Rajan had told the proprietor of ICMC, Kannan, that ITI, as a government entity, did not have the provision to invest money in advance and requested him to make the investment. Rajan also promised that it would yield huge profits when sold to government hospitals on a regular basis,” said a senior police officer.

Believing him, the company sent Rs 3.20 crore to three different companies mentioned by Rajan but did not get the masks or gloves as told. Since Kannan could not get his money back, a complaint was lodged at the Central Crime Branch at the city police commissionerate in February and the entrustment document fraud wing registered a case.

Since investigation revealed that Rajan fraudulently made the victim pay the sum, he was arrested and remanded on Tuesday. Police said they are investigating the three companies that received money.