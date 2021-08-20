22-kg tumour removed from 45-year-old’s ovary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG), Egmore successfully removed a massive cancerous tumour weighing 22 kg from one of the ovaries of a 45-year-old woman from Tirupattur recently.

According to doctors, Dhanavanthi was suffering from stomach ache and loss of appetite for the past one year. Her stomach started bulging as well. At the IOG, her CT Scan showed a massive tumour in the ovary, said Dr S Vijaya, Director, IOG. It took three hours for doctors to remove the tumour, which weighed 22 kg. The biopsy report revealed that it was a cancerous tumour. Hence, the woman is undergoing chemotherapy and is doing fine, Dr Vijaya said.

Tumours in the ovaries are often missed as symptoms are usually mild. So it is important that women undergo screening regularly and there should be more awareness on this issue, said the IOG Director.