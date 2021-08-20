Chennai man arrested for wife’s murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Ambattur. Police sources said that the man is Muthu, owner of a bakery at Surapet in Ambattur.

On August 14, a verbal argument broke out between Muthu and his wife Vijayalakshmi. In a fit of rage, the man allegedly assaulted his wife, injuring her head. Police sources said that the woman developed swelling in her head and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Doctors diagnosed that the woman had developed a blood clot in her brain and began treatment accordingly. The woman however died on Thursday morning without responding to treatment. On information, Ambattur police registered a case and arrested Muthu.