Child treated for rare cancerous nasal tumour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMMCHRC) successfully removed a rare cancerous tumour from the nasal cavity of a four-year-old girl through two surgeries.

According to a press release, the patient was diagnosed with myofibroblastic tumour, a rare type of cancer, that too in the nose. In India, only 23 such cases have been reported so far. The tumour had blocked both her nasal passages and was menacingly extending into her left eye. Six months ago, the child was brought to the hospital by her parents with complaints of nasal blockage, snoring, protrusion of the left eye and excessive tearing from left eye.

At SRMMCHRC, on February 5, the tumour was first debulked using a nasal endoscope with only a small incision externally. Subsequently on July 6, doctors performed the second operation on the girl to remove the tumour extension into her left eye. They successfully removed the tumour with a small incision above the eye, the release said.