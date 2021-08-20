IIT-Madras to conduct quality check on KP park flats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the mega KP Park slum board tenements built during the AIADMK regime have showed signs of dilapidation within just two to three years after construction, the State government has written to the IIT -Madras to carry out a quality check of the buildings.

TM Anbarasan

The government has also vowed action against the building contractor and authorities concerned if any wrongdoings are found. Speaking during the debate on the revised General Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan, who also holds the Slum Clearance Board portfolio, said inspections will be carried out at a few other constructions too.

Anbarasan was replying to a motion moved by DMK member I Paranthamen and Congress floor leader Selva Perunthagai. “Poor quality materials were used to construct the KP Park tenements. The phase 1 of the project cost Rs 112 crore, and phase 2 was completed at a cost of Rs 139 crore during the previous AIADMK government’s time.

The walls and ceilings of the tenements became dilapidated within just a year due to the substandard materials used to build them. Proper action should be initiated against the building contractor and the authorities who granted the quality check approval,” Paranthamen said. Minister Anbarasan also informed the Assembly that authorities have been ordered to carry out quality checks of buildings across the State and send the reports to Anna university quality control units.