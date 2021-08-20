STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras to conduct quality check on KP park flats

Anbarasan was replying to a motion moved by DMK member I Paranthamen and Congress floor leader Selva Perunthagai.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the mega KP Park slum board tenements built during the AIADMK regime have showed signs of dilapidation within just two to three years after construction, the State government has written to the IIT -Madras to carry out a quality check of the buildings.

TM Anbarasan

The government has also vowed action against the building contractor and authorities concerned if any wrongdoings are found. Speaking during the debate on the revised General Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan, who also holds the Slum Clearance Board portfolio, said inspections will be carried out at a few other constructions too.

Anbarasan was replying to a motion moved by DMK member I Paranthamen and Congress floor leader Selva Perunthagai. “Poor quality materials were used to construct the KP Park tenements. The phase 1 of the project cost Rs 112 crore, and phase 2 was completed at a cost of Rs 139 crore during the previous AIADMK government’s time.

The walls and ceilings of the tenements became dilapidated within just a year due to the substandard materials used to build them. Proper action should be initiated against the building contractor and the authorities who granted the quality check approval,” Paranthamen said. Minister Anbarasan also informed the Assembly that authorities have been ordered to carry out quality checks of buildings across the State and send the reports to Anna university quality control units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras KP park
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp