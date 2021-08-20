STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man hacked to death at Anna Nagar, four surrender

A 48-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at Anna Nagar around 10 pm on Wednesday night, police sources said.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at Anna Nagar around 10 pm on Wednesday night, police sources said. Early on Thursday, four persons surrendered before the police and subsequently, two others were arrested. 

The victim Sampath Kumar was a resident of TB Chatram in the city. Police sources said Kumar, who ran a water delivery business, was also a ward-level DMK functionary.  The incident happened when Kumar was travelling on a two-wheeler on Sixth Avenue road in Anna Nagar. A gang of seven persons intercepted the man and hacked him to death. 

Based on information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Anna Nagar police registered a case and a special team was formed to nab the gang. However, four persons — Harikumar (21), Sridhar (21), Mohanvel (20) and Naveenkumar (24) — surrendered before the police on Thursday morning. Subsequently, police arrested Kumar’s neighbours Vinayakam (47) and his wife Karpagam (41). 

Police sources said that the couple and Kumar had quarrelled frequently over various issues. Kumar allegedly had also helped police in the arrest of a history-sheeter who was hiding in Vinayakam’s house. 
Vinayakam along with others conspired to murder the man, police said. The process to remand them is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Nagar murder
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp