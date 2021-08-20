Man hacked to death at Anna Nagar, four surrender

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at Anna Nagar around 10 pm on Wednesday night, police sources said. Early on Thursday, four persons surrendered before the police and subsequently, two others were arrested.

The victim Sampath Kumar was a resident of TB Chatram in the city. Police sources said Kumar, who ran a water delivery business, was also a ward-level DMK functionary. The incident happened when Kumar was travelling on a two-wheeler on Sixth Avenue road in Anna Nagar. A gang of seven persons intercepted the man and hacked him to death.

Based on information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Anna Nagar police registered a case and a special team was formed to nab the gang. However, four persons — Harikumar (21), Sridhar (21), Mohanvel (20) and Naveenkumar (24) — surrendered before the police on Thursday morning. Subsequently, police arrested Kumar’s neighbours Vinayakam (47) and his wife Karpagam (41).

Police sources said that the couple and Kumar had quarrelled frequently over various issues. Kumar allegedly had also helped police in the arrest of a history-sheeter who was hiding in Vinayakam’s house.

Vinayakam along with others conspired to murder the man, police said. The process to remand them is on.