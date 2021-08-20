Man killed for stopping duo from stealing petrol

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who confronted a duo for stealing petrol from vehicles parked near a railway station was allegedly stabbed to death near Minjur on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as G Rajesh, 25, from Joseph Street near Melur in Minjur. Police said that the passengers who arrive at Minjur railway station park their vehicles on an empty plot near the station.

“While returning after work, Rajesh noticed two men stealing petrol from his bike. They also had a bag full of bottles filled with petrol,” said a police officer. Rajesh confronted them. Passersby noticed the trio arguing when one of the accused pulled out a machete and attacked Rajesh.