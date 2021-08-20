STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MOP Vaishnav honours achievers

Published: 20th August 2021

DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin presents the MOP Yuva Samman award to Sivasri Skandaprasad as principal Lalitha Balakrishnan looks on | Debadatta Mallick

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of MOP Yuva Samman Awards, organised by the MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was held on Thursday. To honour young women achievers who dared to dream, the MOP Vaishnav College has been organising the event every year.

This year, the college honoured four women achievers in the fields of performing arts, sports, entrepreneurship and Tamil literature. The four achievers awarded MOP Yuva Samman were Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad, entrepreneur Gayathri BM, national tennis player Sai Samhitha and ‘Illakiya Chudar’ Ganga Devi P for Tamil literature. The awardees were presented with a cash price of Rs 1 lakh.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk MLA and youth wing secretary of DMK, was the chief guest at the event. Delivering his speech, Udhayanidhi advised college girls not to stay away from politics and remain alert about the things happening around them. He advised girls to read newspapers regularly and remain updated and well informed about their rights. 

On the occasion, he also highlighted that his grandfather Kalaignar M Karunanidhi introduced the law granting equal rights over ancestral property to daughters, while his father Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced the free bus travel scheme for women.

Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of the college, welcomed the gathering and Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, CMD-Express Publications Madurai, welcomed the chief guest. Balakrishnan said the motive behind the event is to develop a sense of responsibility among young achievers towards the community.

