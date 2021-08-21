STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A literary tribute to Madras

Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures,’ penned Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The book was launched by Governor Banwarilal Purohit | Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures,’ penned Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. One such literary offering that celebrates the heritage and hopes to preserve the culture of namma Madras is Madras Inked...Impressions of an artist and an architect, by artist Manohar Devadoss and architect Sujatha Shankar.  

Ahead of the city’s 382nd birthday, the coffee table book was released by Banwarilal Purohit, governor of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, at the CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation. The first few copies were received by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot; Justice Prabha Sridevan (retired) and eight other dignitaries. The event was also live-streamed.

Praising the efforts of the creators, the governor said, “This book, featuring incredible sketches and accompanied by deeply insightful narratives, transports readers to the years of yore. It will connect the coming generations to the roots and also make for a wonderful asset to libraries as reference material on the city.”

The 163-page hardbound book offers readers a visual treat of the city’s heritage buildings and landmarks through Manohar’s exquisite sketches and Sujatha’s meticulously researched nuggets of information. Reflecting on the birth of the book, both Manohar and Sujatha complimented each other’s contributions. Appreciating Manohar’s keen eye for detailing and perfection, Sujatha said, “He’s gifted and a one-of-a-kind artist who would gauge the shape and proportion of architectural features by just the touch-and-feel of it. Each sketch of his is a masterpiece.”

Expressing his gratitude to Sujatha, Manohar shared, “Sujatha has unearthed interesting information about many old buildings. She’s a stickler for factual accuracy and I admire that. Thirteen years ago, I lost my wife and two years ago, I lost my vision. This book has added purpose to my life and I hope to give more to the city.”

The foreword has been written by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot; Justice Prabha Sridevan (retired) and historian KRA Narasaiah. Not to forget the introductory note on the city’s heritage penned by late historian S Muthiah. Published by CPR Publications, the printing of the book has been supported by Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation.

V Sriram, director, Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation said, “All of us have had some connection with the city and its history. The book is a delight to read. There couldn’t have been a better time to launch this fitting tribute to the city.”

The proceeds from the book will be given to three beneficiaries — Mahesh Memorial Trust for the Paediatric Oncology Centre at Cancer Institute, Govel Trust for the Mahema Devadoss Endowment of Aravind Eye Care System and The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation of Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre for Children. 

Madras Inked is available at CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation for purchase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp