A literary tribute to Madras

CHENNAI: Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures,’ penned Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. One such literary offering that celebrates the heritage and hopes to preserve the culture of namma Madras is Madras Inked...Impressions of an artist and an architect, by artist Manohar Devadoss and architect Sujatha Shankar.

Ahead of the city’s 382nd birthday, the coffee table book was released by Banwarilal Purohit, governor of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, at the CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation. The first few copies were received by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot; Justice Prabha Sridevan (retired) and eight other dignitaries. The event was also live-streamed.

Praising the efforts of the creators, the governor said, “This book, featuring incredible sketches and accompanied by deeply insightful narratives, transports readers to the years of yore. It will connect the coming generations to the roots and also make for a wonderful asset to libraries as reference material on the city.”

The 163-page hardbound book offers readers a visual treat of the city’s heritage buildings and landmarks through Manohar’s exquisite sketches and Sujatha’s meticulously researched nuggets of information. Reflecting on the birth of the book, both Manohar and Sujatha complimented each other’s contributions. Appreciating Manohar’s keen eye for detailing and perfection, Sujatha said, “He’s gifted and a one-of-a-kind artist who would gauge the shape and proportion of architectural features by just the touch-and-feel of it. Each sketch of his is a masterpiece.”

Expressing his gratitude to Sujatha, Manohar shared, “Sujatha has unearthed interesting information about many old buildings. She’s a stickler for factual accuracy and I admire that. Thirteen years ago, I lost my wife and two years ago, I lost my vision. This book has added purpose to my life and I hope to give more to the city.”

The foreword has been written by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot; Justice Prabha Sridevan (retired) and historian KRA Narasaiah. Not to forget the introductory note on the city’s heritage penned by late historian S Muthiah. Published by CPR Publications, the printing of the book has been supported by Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation.

V Sriram, director, Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation said, “All of us have had some connection with the city and its history. The book is a delight to read. There couldn’t have been a better time to launch this fitting tribute to the city.”

The proceeds from the book will be given to three beneficiaries — Mahesh Memorial Trust for the Paediatric Oncology Centre at Cancer Institute, Govel Trust for the Mahema Devadoss Endowment of Aravind Eye Care System and The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation of Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre for Children.

Madras Inked is available at CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation for purchase.